Christmas Star

A star shines down from the Eagle Caves area in west The Dalles. The star is lighted each year by the Fun Group and visible in town, along Interstate 84, and across the river on Highway 14.
A star shines down from the Eagle Caves area in west The Dalles. The star is lighted each year by the Fun Group and visible in town, along Interstate 84, and across the river on Highway 14.
Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment