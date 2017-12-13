0

Christmas Star

A star shines down from the Eagle Caves area in west The Dalles. The star is lighted each year by the Fun Group and visible in town, along Interstate 84, and across the river on Highway 14.

As of Wednesday, December 13, 2017

