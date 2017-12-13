Dufur holds lead for road win

The Dufur Rangers nearly let another lead slip away but made the shots and the clutch plays for a 17-6 fourth-quarter run to defeat Klickitat, Wash. by a 49-37 margin Tuesday on the road at Klickitat High School.

The Ranger led 15-5 through the first period, but the Klickitat bounced back with runs of 15-6 and 11-11 in the second and third quarters to inch to within a 32-31 deficit.

“We had a poor first half, but we were able to pick it up in the second half,” said Dufur head coach Ron Townsend. “Our defense really came through in the fourth quarter.”

Curtis Crawford had 13 points, Derek Frakes added seven and in his first action of the winter season, Tabor McLaughlin dropped a seven-point effort to help the cause.

Jackie Culps, Abraham Kilby and Tanner Masterson hit for four points apiece, Anson Jim chipped in three and Cooper Bales finished with two points for The Rangers, who totaled 19 field goals, four 3-pointers, and converted 7 of 12 free throws.

All told, Klickitat had 14 field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 8 of 14 from the line.

The Rangers (2-4 overall) have two games this weekend at their home tournament starting at 7:30 p.m. this Friday against North Lake.

Townsend is hoping this tough road victory could get this group gaining momentum

“We still really need to work on being more consistent in all phases of the game,” the coach said.