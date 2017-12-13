Dufur scores a season-high 50

Just three days earlier, the Dufur Rangers were dealt a 38-point loss at the hand of Powder Valley.

Tuesday, eight different players drilled field goals, led by the guard trio of Kayla Bailey, Alexus Outlaw and Zoe Hester, as the Rangers opened with a 20-8 cushion through one quarter and rode that outburst to a 50-40 victory over Klickitat, Wash. Tuesday in a girls’ basketball road contest.

“The girls, once again, showed some flashes of brilliance,” Dufur head coach Hollie Darden said. “They were able to mix in some new offensive and defensive concepts with success, on the fly. We are still a work in progress.”



Both teams matched scoring totals in the second and third quarters, at 16-apiece, so the Rangers still were in front 36-24 with one quarter left to play.

In the final period, Bailey hit for six points and Raymona Meanus, Outlaw, Hester and Katie Beal scored two points each for a 16-14 run to cap the game.

The Rangers had 22 field goals, one 3-pointer and shot 5 of 13 on free throws.

Bailey scored a team-leading 13 points, Kierstin White poured in nine, five in the third quarter and both Outlaw and Hester chipped in seven points.

Klickitat finished with 16 field goals, one 3-pointer and made 7 of 18 free throws, with Kinley Troh scoring 10 points and teammate Kaitlyn Spino adding eight points.

No. 17-ranked Dufur (3-3 overall) hosts the two-day Ranger Tournament starting this Friday at 6 p.m. against No. 7 North Lake (4-2).

Saturday’s game will be determined based on Friday’s results.