No. 1 Redsides run winning streak to five

MAUPIN – The No. 1 ranking and undefeated record are great accomplishments, but South Wasco County head coach Lynn Cowdrey wants his team to ignore the outside chatter and accolades and focus on what is on the court.

He is not getting ahead of himself and that message has spread across the varsity roster of the Redside girls’ basketball team.

SWC and Monument-Dayville played a gritty opening half, but the Lady Redsides expanded on their 16-14 lead with a 32-17 run in the second half to secure a 48-31 victory Tuesday in a non-league contest in Maupin.

“That No. 1 ranking and those expectations are kind of like perfume. It may make the place smell better, but maybe you shouldn’t drink it,” Cowdrey said. “We are going to keep that mentality, because when it comes down to playing, those rankings don’t really matter. We have to look at the things that we can control. We have to embrace that, because it comes down to the girls meeting their standards and our team standards as the season progresses.”

As part of that 32-point surge, Abby Birman racked up all 15 of her points, Jade McCoy added five and Allie Noland chipped in two baskets for four points.

SWC’s defense held Monument-Dayville to five second-half field goals, two in the third period and changed momentum with defensive intensity.

“I think what we will find when we look at film is that we finally settled in offensively, scored some baskets and then we were able to get that pressure going,” Cowdrey said. “If you are going to be successful pressing, you are going to have to score. I think the biggest thing is just the mindset and approach to the girls. They got to get their mindset a little different in the second half. So, I think that’s where the difference started.”

The Lady Redsides reeled off 20 field goals, two 3-pointers and shot 6 of 17 from the line, but nearly doubled their field goals, going from seven in the opening half to 13 in the final 16 minutes of play.

Birman scored 15 points, Noland had eight, McCoy added seven, Kyrsten Sprouse scored six and Kiana Moody went for five points.

Danielle Rhoda totaled 13 points and Kyla Emerson had eight points for the Tigers, who finished with 11 field goals and converted on 9 of 24 free throw attempts

With Destiny Mora-Lopez patrolling the paint, the defense was able to force a lot of outside shots and second-chance points were limited.

McCoy, Mora-Lopez and Jenna Wraught are getting added minutes and experience, which has helped Cowdrey keep fresh bodies on the court at all times.

The Redsides can go 11-deep through a game.

“As a freshman coming in to a team full of sophomores, juniors and seniors, it is kind of overwhelming, but as I get to play more with them, I get into this comfortable rhythm,” Mora-Lopez said. “We are always encouraging each other and helping each other out to get better, so when we come in, it makes us feel better. I feel like I am wanted and it makes me feel like I am a part of what we are doing here. And that makes me a better player.”

SWC (5-0 overall) had its Saturday home game versus Culver re-scheduled for Feb. 6, so the next time the team hits the hardwood is at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18 against Lyle, Wash.