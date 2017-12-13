Olson scores 28 to lead SWC to its first win of ‘17

MAUPIN – South Wasco County had their best all-around performance last week in a 36-34 loss to Powers, but it was a quick glimpse into some promise.

The good play continued Tuesday, as Garrett Olson scored a career-high 28 points, 16 in the second half and pulled down 10 rebounds and had three steals to lead the Redside boys’ basketball team to a 40-28 win over Monument-Dayville in a hoops contest played in Maupin.

“We are starting to get better as a team,” SWC guard Tanner Davis said, who had five rebounds, two assists and two steals. “Our passing is improving, and we are taking more time on offense to get the right plays going instead of rushing through. In previous games, we weren’t as patient offensively, but we are starting to do the right thing and are making the right plays to keep everything running smoothly. When we run our offense right, it opens up our outside shots and we can get a better balance with our inside game.”

SWC shot 14 of 34 from the floor, but 13 of 25 on two-point attempts, with Olson going 10 of 16 from the field.

Tuff Wilson tacked on six points and six rebounds, Kal Bailey added three points and five boards and Ben Birman knocked down a 3-pointer and had two rebounds, an assist and a steal.

SWC led 19-13 at the half and then increased its lead to 32-16 following a 13-3 third-quarter run with Olson dropping nine points and Wilson hitting a field goal and two free throws.

Through the first three quarters, the Redside defense limited the Tigers to just five field goals, a season-best.

“Defensively, we continue to work on our positioning and closing out on players. They keep getting better at it,” SWC head coach Jim Hull said. “I think our two guards on top were really active and when they did hit a three, it was a really deep one and I am going to give them that. They are working and they are growing and that is all we can ask of them. If they can continue to improve, we will have more good games ahead.”

SWC (1-4 overall) hosts Lyle, Wash. at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18.