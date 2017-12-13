For the Record for December 13, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday December 13, 2017

Correction

The ages of Adam Clausen, 37, and Shannon O’Leary, 39, both of Portland, were incorrectly reported in Tuesday’s story about the sentencing of Nathan Verhaeghe, 32, of Spokane for causing their deaths in a crash last December on Highway 26 near milepost 65.



Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

Dec. 12, 7:18 a.m.—Crew responded to the 500 block of East 3rd Street on a report of a waterflow alarm. Found nothing showing in the single-story commercial structure. Employees were still in the building and reported that they didn’t know the alarm was going off. Crew checked for activated sprinklers and waterflow. No problem was found.

Personnel also responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 900 block of Union reported Tuesday afternoon she asked a person to move their vehicle in the alley because she couldn’t’ get by it and he refused. Police came and advised the person to move it.

A caller in the 400 block of Mt. Hood reported Tuesday afternoon that a man tried to steal cigars. The owner got them back, but wanted the person trespassed. The person had already left, and police were given a photo of him to locate him later to trespass him.

A caller in the 1000 block of Pomona reported Tuesday afternoon that an aggressive dog was out, and the owner, who was also an aggressive person was trying to catch him, and was bit. The owner, who was inebriated, finally captured the dog. The officer did not contact the owner, to avoid the dog getting out again.

Luciano Rafael Hernandez, 45, was arrested Tuesday evening at West Fourth Street and West Third Place and is accused of second-degree failure to appear.

A caller in the 100 block of West Third reported a person had come to the location several times to eat out of the dumpster. The caller gave police the man’s license plate number and wanted him trespassed. Officers are trying to locate the person and trespass him.

A caller reported following a possible drunk driver who was all over the road and driving slowly Tuesday evening. The vehicle eventually parked at city hall across from the police department, but when an officer responded awhile later, the vehicle was gone.

A caller in the 500 block of West Third reported Tuesday evening that famous people were making a movie in his yard. The caller’s father arrived to assist. The caller made three more calls throughout the evening, to report people possibly in his vehicle and then later intruding in his house. Officer requested a welfare check by mental health counselors.

An officer found a man about to urinate on the chamber of commerce property. He stopped before he did, and was warned. He left.

A caller in the 500 block of West Ninth Street reported Tuesday evening finding some credit cards and ID. Officer advised.

A caller in the 200 block of West 16th Street reported early Wednesday that a man was sitting in his vehicle by his house and he didn’t want him there. He wanted to pursue trespass charges. The man later left. Police found out that the woman who also has connections to the house had invited the man there. Both the woman and the man were gone on police arrival.

An officer contacted a woman in the 900 block of East 11th Street early Wednesday about the plates on her vehicle. The woman said she traded cars with someone and each of them kept their own plates. She was counseled on illegal display of plates.

Wasco County

Michael Lee McDonald, 36, was arrested on Exit 82 eastbound early Wednesday morning and accused of depositing burning material in a forest or on the highway and resisting arrest.

Two dogs reported running on Cherry Heights Road heading out of town Tuesday afternoon. Deputy unable to locate the dogs.

Deputy made contact with a homeless man camping in Oasis Campground Tuesday afternoon with expired vehicle tags. Man stated he had only been camped there for a couple of nights. Logged for information.

Deputy responded to a report of a pedestrian on the freeway a mile past the Memaloose weigh station Tuesday evening.

Oregon State Police

Roy Spoonhunter, 46, White Swan, Wash., was arrested on Interstate 84, milepost 95, and is accused of being a fugitive from another state (felony).

Justin Jack Couch, 38, Mosier, was arrested on Interstate 84 at milepost 65 and is accused of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants.