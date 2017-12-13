TD boys snap two-game streak

There are going to be nights where other players have to pick up the offensive slack for The Dalles boys’ basketball team.

Jacob Hernandez scored a career-high 18 points, Josh Nisbet broke out for 13 and Henry Lee Muscled up for eight to lead the Riverhawks to a 62-46 win Tuesday at Kurtz Gym.

Leading scorer Dakota Murr wound up with 15 points but dealt with some foul troubles.

“I think it is pretty good to have other guys step up, because when Dakota (Murr) goes out, we have guys that can come in and step up for us and take charge,” said TD guard Oscar Fernandez. “That’s what we need this year, we need to take charge and we are all ready to do that in our games.”

The Dalles took control in the first half with a 32-22 halftime lead, as Nisbet scored 11 points, Hernandez added eight and Murr tallied nine points.

Ahead 45-33 entering the fourth quarter, Lee had six points, Murr tallied four and Jonathan Knotts, Nisbet and Hernandez kicked in two points each for a 17-13 TD run.

After a tough loss last Friday at Sisters, the Riverhawks showed the resilience to end a two-game losing streak.

“We had those losses and we got a win tonight, so now we can focus on the future and look past the losses to get more wins,” Hernandez said. “It is definitely going to take hard work and working harder than all these other teams for us to get where we want.”

Payton Davis led Ridgeview with 15 points, John Wright added 12 and Alex Nadermann finished with nine. Ridgeview managed eight first-half field goals.

The Dalles (3-2 overall) hosts St. Helens (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday.

After that, the Hawks are at Milwaukie and host Bend on Dec. 22 at 7 p.m.

“These next few games are going to be a big growing point for us,” said TD head coach Nathan Morris. “How we handle the better opponents, how we handle their size, how we handle some runs and some adversity throughout a game, that’s all just a piece of it. Hopefully, we can accomplish all of that and be a better basketball team and we are ready to move forward.”