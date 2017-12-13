TD girls lose a heartbreaker

The Dalles girls’ basketball team led for the first three quarters and held as much as a nine-point lead but missed 10 free throws, including two front-end free throw attempts in a 47-46 loss to Ridgeview Tuesday in Redmond.

Even with the free throw struggles, the Riverhawks had a chance to gut out a road win, down by one point with 4.8 seconds remaining in regulation.

After a front-end miss, TD gained possession on the jump ball and had a baseline inbounds play set for Jodi Thomasian not executed, as the final buzzer rang, ending the game in the Ravens’ favor.

Paulina Finn paced the Riverhawks with 21 points, 15 in the first half and she added 12 rebounds.

Thomasian, who was in the emergency room Monday getting IV fluids and antibiotics, showed leadership and logged her usual workload, posting another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

As a team, the Riverhawks went a combined 9 of 27 from the line.

The Dalles (3-2 overall), now No. 18 in the 5A class, heads to St. Helens (1-4) for a non-league contest slated for 7:15 p.m. Friday.