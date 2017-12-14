0

Letter to the Editor: Bless Trump

As of Thursday, December 14, 2017

To the editor:

God bless Donald Trump. God bless those who voted for him and saved this country from going downhill. Long live the constitution of the United States. God bless America.

Brian Gross

Mosier

﻿
