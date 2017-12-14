Letter to the Editor: Time is now

To the editor:

Now is the time to get behind our own Senator Jeff Merkley and urge him to run for President in 2020. Those of us here in Oregon know his progressive and common sense views on the issues and his beyond reproach integrity.

During the 2016 primary, Jeff was the only senator to support Bernie Sanders, yet following the primary he came out strongly for Hillary Clinton . That is the kind of integrity that can bring the Democratic Party together, and what is needed to heal our country as well.

Now is the time! Run Jeff run, Your country needs you!

Jack Lorts

The Dalles, OR