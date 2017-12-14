For the Record for December 14, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday December 14, 2017

Accidents

Wasco County

December 13, 12:47 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, 4100 block of Chenowith Road. Vehicles were stopped in the area due to construction when a vehicle failed to come to a stop and rear ended another vehicle. Minor injuries were sustained to the victim driver and passenger. Suspect driver was cited for driving while suspended and carless driving. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

December 13, 4:10 p.m. – Crew responded to the 700 block of Pleasant Court on a report of a burn complaint. No further information regarding the incident was made available by the agency.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Wednesday morning after a caller reported a male suspect whom is restricted to have contact with the caller was following her around making threats to take her life. A harassment report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A burglary report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after staff reported a maintenance shed was broken into.

Police responded to the 700 block of Richland Court Wednesday afternoon after a caller reported a tutor spoke with a high school student who made a possible threatening statement to do harm at the school. An informational report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A death report was taken Wednesday evening from the 1000 block of Pomona Street.

Yvette Marie Black, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of East 9th Street on a warrant for post-prison violations.

Jimmy Lee Cain, 25, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning near East 8th and Court streets on a warrant for probation violation.

Wasco County

An agency assist report was taken Wednesday evening from Intestate 84 eastbound, milepost 67 after assisting Hood River police with a vehicle pursuit.

Oregon State Police

Trooper responded to the 2600 block of West 6th Street Wednesday evening after staff reported two female suspects attempted to steal items from the store. One was cited for third-degree theft and released. Both were trespassed from the store. A report was taken.

An agency assist report was taken Wednesday evening after assisting Hood River police in a vehicle pursuit. Trooper laid out spike strips on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 76. Driver was non-compliant after the vehicle was stopped and tasered by the trooper. Suspect was taken into custody for Hood River police on multiple charges.

Parole & Probation

Corie Kathleen Coggins, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is accused of two counts of probation violation.