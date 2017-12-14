Sherman dominates Trinity Lutheran

In their first game in 10 calendar days, the No. 3 Sherman Huskies came out a little slow against Trinity Lutheran, but then dropped the hammer down for a 48-36 run over the final three quarters for a 62-48 victory Tuesday in a boys’ hoops game held in Bend.

“I was very impressed with how we played, especially in the first half,” Sherman coach Gary Lewis said. “We jumped on them pretty good after the first quarter by stepping up our defensive pressure and our offensive execution in the second quarter and that’s what really busted it open.”

Ahead 14-12 after the first quarter, Jacob Justesen hit a pair of 3-pointers and added a basket, Treve Martin nailed a 3-pointer and a jumper, Caleb Fritts added two field goals, and Reese Blake, Keenan Coles and Makoa Whitaker hit two-point baskets each to cap a 23-6 second-quarter run and a 37-18 halftime cushion.

The Huskies maintained a 20-plus point lead through most of the second half, until a string of four 3-pointers in the final minute by Trinity Lutheran made the outcome closer.

Justesen paced the offense with 26 points and both Martin and Coles tallied 10 points.

Blake scored eight points, Fritts finished with four and Luke Martin had a two-point shot made, as Sherman totaled 20 field goals, six 3-pointers, and went 6 of 13 from the line.

The Huskies head to Klamath Falls for a tournament starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday versus Hosanna Christian.

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sherman takes on 3A Cascade Christian.

After tournament play, the Huskies host Yakama Tribal at 7 p.m. next Tuesday.

“We knew going in that this stretch, these next couple of games, were all going to be against some quality teams,” Lewis said. “This is probably going to be the toughest stretch to our season.”