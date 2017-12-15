For the Record for December 15, 2017

Friday December 15, 2017

Accidents

Oregon State Police

December 14, 6:22 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 70. One vehicle moved into passing lane due to an emergency vehicle and the second involved vehicle which was already traveling in the passing lane was going too fast and hit the first vehicle. Trooper assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to nine calls for emergency medical service.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A stolen vehicle report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 300 block of East 8th Place.

Tiffany Dawn Sullivan, 27, Hood River, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 400 block of West 8th Street and is accused of a first-degree theft charge out of Hood River. Angela Marie Ervine, 25, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of a first-degree theft charges out of Hood River.

A death report was taken Thursday evening from the 900 block of Cherry Heights Road.

James William Bond, 49, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning during a traffic stop in the 800 block of Union Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police responded to the 2200 block of West 9th Place early Friday morning on a report of a domestic dispute. Male half left prior to officer arrival. Female advised that she and boyfriend were arguing and the argument got physical when young children were present. An informational report was taken.

Wasco County

A stolen vehicle report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 3700 block of Skyline Road.

Richard Edwin Hunt, 55, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 900 block of Pomona Street and on a warrant for three counts of violation of a restraining order.

Oregon State Police

Jeana Marie Green, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening near 2500 block of Seven Mile High Road on a warrant for post-prison violations.

Israel Ayala Guevara, 30, The Dalles, was arrested early Friday morning during a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Cade Christopher Camacho, 22, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for driving while suspended.

Parole & Probation

Brett Alan Huckaby, 57, Mosier, was arrested Thursday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Conan Setefano Iaulualo, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of probation violation.