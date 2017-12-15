Riverhawk football athletes score year-end awards

Names were called out for accolades and kind words from head coach Steve Sugg at The Dalles football team’s year-end banquet held last Tuesday at Wahtonka High School.

Along with the 15 varsity and junior varsity awards given out, there was a gift exchange, games and food served for football players and their families.

The mood was that of celebration and accomplishment, and a promising future, as the program finished its final year as an independent with league action starting off next season in a revamped grouping.

“I am very excited about the future of football in The Dalles,” Sugg said. “We have some very good kids that gained experience and played well. The middle school teams were successful, so that makes me feel like the foundation is set.”

Glenn Breckterfield and Skyler Leeson had the biggest awards of the night, with each taking home Most Valuable Player awards for their elite contributions on the gridiron, Breckterfield earning his plaque on varsity and Leeson for junior varsity.

Breckterfield had 46 catches for 645 yards and five touchdowns from his receiver position and, as a defensive back, the senior totaled 56 tackles, four for a loss, had an interception, seven passes defended and one fumble recovery.

JR Scott was named the varsity team’s top defensive player, with a team-high 64.5 tackles, 19 for loss, a team-leading 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a recovery in nine games.

Steven Preston picked up Most Improved and Reed Twidwell earned Offensive Special Teams Player.

Preston posted 51.5 tackles, third-best on the team, had seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception and a pass defended.

At running back, he rushed 10 times for 43 yards and hauled in four catches for 33 yards.

As a first-year punter, Twidwell was a reliable weapon for Sugg and his staff, as he totaled 1,465 yards on 41 punts for a 35.7 average, with a long of 57 yards. He had six punts travel 50 yards or more and eight downed inside the 20-yard line.

Ophath Silaphath had his name called as the 110-Percent winner for his constant hustle from sideline-to-sideline during games played at Sid White Field this fall.

Silaphath racked up 24.5 tackles, 15 for loss, and added a sack, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble on defense.

Yordi Sanchez contributed in all three phases of the game to score his Coaches Award, posting 26 rushing attempts for 115 yards and a score, nine catches for 79 yards on offense, and he had 79 yards on five kickoff returns for 283 yards from scrimmage.

On defense, Sanchez tallied 28 tackles, three for loss, had two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a team-best 11 passes defensed.

In the trenches, Blake Davis, a senior, earned Outstanding Lineman honors for his tireless efforts over the course of his four-year career.

He helped pave the way for an offense that scored 17.9 points a game and totaled 2,056 yards of offense, 1,128 through the air with 10 touchdown passes.

Running backs went off for 928 yards, 103.1 per game, and 12 scores.

With Blake as the focal point, Riverhawk quarterbacks were sacked 19 times in nine games, and the offense converted 16 of 21 times in the red zone (76 percent), and went 35 of 107 on third down conversions.

“When you have players like Breck and Blake, they are two cornerstone guys that I knew I could rely on to give me everything they had every time they put on their uniforms,” Sugg said. “Even when we had some struggles in the last few years, they were consummate professionals and did their job, and were leaders that the younger guys looked up to.”

In addition to Leeson’s MVP accolades, seven other junior varsity athletes were given special recognition for their solid play this season.

Spencer Taylor and Sam Clear were Outstanding Lineman Award recipients, and Ian Anderson and Jessie Larson picked up Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Sam Bill was voted as Most Improved, Taylor Beeks grabbed the Coaches Award, and Ben Schanno staked claim to the 110-Percent Award.

“The junior varsity boys had a very good season. We saw a tremendous amount of growth out of all of them,” Sugg said. “I think they are ready to take on the next challenge. They showed that they have the capabilities to play with the big boys.”