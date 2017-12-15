Volunteers gear up for bike build

Volunteers from the Wasco County landfill and The Dalles Disposal are doing their second annual bike build Dec. 19, where they will assemble new bikes to be delivered to needy children at Christmas.

Last year, the group assembled 50 to 60 bikes. They partner with Salvation Army, which distributes them to area children, said Kevin Green, district manager for the Wasco County landfill.

“From last year to this year it’s grown quite a bit,” he said. “It’s fantastic; moving forward we’d love for it to get bigger and bigger.”

By earlier this week, donations already totaled about $5,000, and last year’s total reached about $3,000.

Waste Connections, the parent company of the landfill and the disposal company, actually does bike builds all over the country, Green said.

“The cause is fantastic,” he said. “We donate bikes and kids that maybe don’t necessarily get gifts during Christmas, we can get bikes to them and make some happy local kids.”

“It’s all from company employee private donations,” Green said. “We take donations that we get, buy them brand new and assemble them.”

The bike build is at 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday at The Dalles Disposal, 1317 W. 1st St.

“It’s pretty cool,” he said of the build. “You get a good group of people, you can build bikes pretty quick with a big group.

“Everybody has fun with it, trying to see who can build more bikes, it turns into a nice, fun competition too.”

Last year, about 30 people helped build.

The bikes are purchased from Walmart in Hood River, and they range in size from 12-inch bikes to 25-inch bikes, he said, accommodating everyone from toddlers to teens.

Citizens can donate money for the project until Dec. 22. Checks made out to “Waste Connections Christmas Promise” can be mailed to the landfill at 2550 Steele Rd. in The Dalles.

Donations come not only from staff but from vendors who work with the company.

“Money is still flowing in,” Green said earlier this week.

For more information, call Green at 541-965-1339.