Dufur defense leading the charge

The Dufur boys’ basketball team has won two games in a row and are using defense to spark their play.

During this streak, the Rangers have allowed 23 field goals and an average of 33 points a contest.

Friday in the opening round of the Ranger Basketball Tournament, Dufur surged forward for a 19-9 lead after one period and ended the second half on a 23-14 run to defeat North Lake by a 54-29 score.

“(Curtis) Crawford had seven points and Frakes scored six in the first quarter to get us going. From there, our defense carried us the rest of the way,” Dufur head coach Ron Townsend said.

Frakes notched 11 points and Crawford hit for nine as Dufur tallied 22 field goals, three 3-pointers, and made good on 13 of 28 free throws for the game.

Daniel Radcliffe and Tabor McLaughlin kicked in eight points each, Anthony Thomas tallied seven, Tanner Masterson had six, Anson Jim ended up with three, and Trey Darden scored two points for the Rangers (3-4 overall).

“I thought our point guard Jackie Culps had one of his better overall games with some good passing on the break,” Townsend said.

North Lake posted just nine field goals, one 3-pointer, and converted on a 12 for 22 mark from the line.

Up next, Dufur hits the road for a non-league contest versus Columbia, out of White Salmon, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.