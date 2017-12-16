Looking Back on December 17, 2017

20 years ago – 1997

After longer than usual negotiations, a union contract was approved Monday for The Dalles Police Department. The city council unanimously approved a three-year contract after an executive session. “I’m very pleased,” Police Chief Jay Waterbury said. “It’s been drawn out for a long time and I’m glad it’s going to be settled. I think it’s a fair contract for both sides.”

It’s the next best thing to a visit from Santa Claus for six Wasco County municipalities: State and federal officials this week assigned “lead agencies” to local projects ranging from sewer upgrades in Wamic and Dufur to a cruise ship dock in The Dalles.

How should the urban renewal agency spend its $1.3 million windfall this fiscal year? It will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m., Jan. 13, at the city hall council chambers to take public input on the question. Meanwhile, a local watchdog group is researching possibilities for appealing the surprise taxation, while another citizen Tuesday suggested the agency refund the tax as a gesture of goodwill.

Issues of state reimbursement for students and its effect upon a proposed Petersburg merger are so complex that school board members last night agreed to retain a consultant – despite the time constraints imposed by a 100-day review period beginning today. “We want an independent party to come in and look at the numbers,” said Petersburg board chairman David Wagenblast in last night’s special meeting.

40 years ago – 1977

Applications for new dog licenses for 1978 are in the mail and should be delivered Monday or Tuesday, Wasco County Clerk Sue Proffitt said.

A full-time consultant to help find a use for Columbia Park and a marketing study were authorized this week by the State Emergency Board. John Kroger will arrive in The Dalles to stay here full-time while the search by the state continues.

Motorcyclist Elliott Robert Rutledge, 19, of The Dalles, is in Good Samaritan Hospital with head and leg injuries received in a collision with a car at West Sixth and Hostetler about 4:20 p.m. Friday.

For the record, no money is required in parking meters in The Dalles; however, all-day parking at the meters is not allowed under the system. Free parking continues through Dec. 24.

ST. HELENS, Ore. (UPI) – A Columbia County District Court jury Friday night acquitted 96 anti-nuclear protestors of trespass charges filed when they blockaded gates leading to the Trojan nuclear power plant. Portland General Electric Co., operator of the plant on the Columbia River near Rainier, was disappointed in the verdict, a utility spokesman said.

60 years ago – 1957

An authentic Egyptian theme is in store for various club and school programs here in late January and early February. Lester T. Jensen, Dalles high English instructor, says appointments are being handled on a first-come, first-served basis for Mahmud Mohammer El-Okby by Cairo who is to arrive here Jan. 10 for a sojourn in the 1958 international teacher education program.

Appointment of Dalles Chamber of Commerce committee chairmen for 1958, now completed by George Lindsay as president, was confirmed by the board of directors at the their luncheon meeting yesterday in Hotel Dalles Blue Room.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (UP) – The United States successfully launched an Atlas intercontinental ballistics missile today, a war weapon capable of dropping hydrogen fury on an enemy target oceans away and a peacetime prospect for orbiting an American satellite. The Pentagon announced the Atlas had been fired successfully – in the third attempt to send up the “Big A” – and said it traveled “several hundred miles” to land in the prescribed target area.

80 years ago – 1937

Closing of the big spillway gates at Bonneville dam by U. S. engineers yesterday began forming the lake which ultimately will rise behind the barrier of steel and concrete to a normal crest 72 feet above sea level. The closure at Bonneville had resulted in no appreciable change in the state of the Columbia here.

George C. Vinton, former Sherman county clerk, died yesterday at his home in Moro following a lengthy illness, it was reported here.

New officers of the Mid-Columbia Medical society elected last night at a dinner meeting at Hotel Dalles are Dr. C. W. McCain, Hood River, president; Dr. Phillip Newmeyer, The Dalles, vice president, and Dr. Herbert D. Lewis, Hood River, secretary-treasurer.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17. (UP) – Soldiers, coast guardsmen, and police blockaded San Francisco bay today to search for two Oklahoma desperadoes who escaped from Alcatraz island, the terror of every federal prisoner.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17. (UP) – Administration leaders abandoned hope today of enacting any of President Roosevelt’s special session program but sought to salvage emergency housing legislation from the adjournment rush and to guarantee final action on farm and labor bills the first week in January.

100 years ago – 1917

FOR SALE – Dry pine wood, alfalfa hay and potatoes. J. J. Fleck.

Due to the fact the Portland speakers will be unable to fill their scheduled engagement, the Red Cross mass meeting which was planned for tomorrow night at the court house has been canceled.

Wilbur Inman, who recently enlisted in the aviation corps, spent Sunday in The Dalles. He expects to be sent to Texas soon.

The annual meeting of the stockholders of the First National Bank of The Dalles will be held at the office of said bank on Tuesday, January 8, 1918, at 10 a.m., for the election of directors for the ensuing year.

The second-draft “questionnaires” are in the hands of 60 of the registered men of Wasco county; at least that many papers were mailed by the exemption board.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17. – The supreme court today upheld the lower court in restraining the Columbia River Packers’ association from placing nets and other obstructions in the Columbia river near Sand island. The interstate commerce commission decided that the increased rates on canned goods shipped from California to Oregon by water were justified.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17. – The house passed the national prohibition constitutional amendment, 282 to 128, this afternoon.