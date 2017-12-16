No. 1 Sherman keeps on chugging

The No. 1-ranked Sherman Huskies kept their hot start to the season going with a 59-42 victory versus Hosanna Christian Friday in the opening round of the Holiday Hoops Classic in Klamath Falls.

Once again, the trio of Jacob Justesen, Treve Martin and Keenan Coles had the offense percolating in this affair, with a combined 46 points, as the Huskies used runs of 16-11 and 14-10 to go ahead 30-21 at the break.

Staked to a big lead in the third quarter, Martin rattled off seven points, Coles drained a 3-pointer, and Reese Blake, Justesen and Luke Martin chipped in a field goal apiece to spark a 16-11 run and a 46-32 cushion.

Sherman (4-0 overall) hit on 22 field goals, three 3-pointers, and had a solid effort from the line at 12 of 17.

Justesen led all scorers with 17 points; Coles had 15, 10 in the first half; and Treve Martin hit five field goals, one 3-pointer, and went 3 for 5 on free throws for his 14 points.

Blake added six points, Luke Martin scored five and Makoa Whitaker drilled a pair of free throws for his two-point effort.

Hosanna Christian (3-2) had senior Silas Sanchas tally 14 points, Michael Irvine hit for 12 and Waylon Cole ended up with eight points, as the team had 13 field goals, five 3-pointers and made good on 11 of 20 free throws.

The Huskies ended the weekend in championship play against 3A Cascade Christian (2-2).

At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sherman locks horns with Yakama Tribal, out of Washington.