No. 12 Dufur gets a lopsided win over North Lake

Alexus Outlaw, Kierstin White and Jessica Brown each surpassed double digits, and the Dufur Rangers cruised to a 25-10 halftime lead enroute to a 52-24 drubbing of North Lake Friday in the opening round of the Ranger Basketball Tournament at Dufur High School.

“Outside of some sloppy turnovers and some out-of-position rebounding, the girls played well and had some great stretches of play,” Dufur head coach Hollie Darden said.

The No. 12-ranked Lady Rangers (4-3 overall) inched ahead 8-5 through one quarter, then exploded for a 17-5 second-quarter run, with Outlaw going for nine points, Brown scoring four and White and Kayla Bailey tallying a basket apiece.

Ahead 34-21 entering the fourth quarter, the Rangers finished on an 18-3 run on seven field goals from six different players.

White and Outlaw hit for four points each, and Brown, Zoe Hester, Kassiah Chamness, Chloe Beeson and Katie Beal followed up with two points.

Overall, Outlaw led the way with 13 points, White had 12, Brown went for 10, Bailey scored five and Raymona Meanus ended up with four points, as Dufur notched 21 field goals, two 3-pointers, and shot 8 of 19 from the line.

No. 14 North Lake (4-3) totaled seven field goals and went 10 of 23 from the line, with Rachel Baker scoring 13 points and Andrea Roth adding five.

Dufur played Perrydale in the tournament championship on Saturday.

The Rangers don’t hit the hardwood again until Thursday, Dec. 28, in a home contest versus Joseph at 2 p.m.