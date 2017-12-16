Shots don’t fall in 64-33 Husky loss

The shots were not falling for the Sherman Huskies.

As a team, they shot 14 of 61 from the floor, 10 for 34 in the second half, and made 4 of 14 free throws in a 64-33 loss to Hosanna Christian on the first day of the Holiday Hoops Classic Friday in Klamath Falls.

Despite their shooting struggles, the Huskies were only down 17-10 through one quarter, but Hosanna was able to leak out players for easy transition baskets in a 14-2 second-quarter run to secure a 31-12 halftime advantage.

The Lady Lions led 50-18 with one quarter left to play, and the Huskies ended the game with a 15-14 edge for the final margin.

Savanna Orendorff and Desiree Winslow scored four points each, Sammie Lepinski added three points, and Kiersten Casper and Lexi Grenvik hit field goals for Sherman’s fourth-quarter scoring totals.

For the game, Winslow scored nine points, Lepinski had eight, Orendorff racked up six, Casper went for four, and Grenvik and Emma Stutzman chipped in three points apiece.

“Kiersten is back working herself into playing condition, Sammie played hard all night and Desiree did a great job of driving to the basket,” Sherman coach Steve Bird said. “We are getting healthier and are just now beginning to get our basketball legs back.”

Hosanna ended up with 24 field goals and six 3-pointers, and shot 10 of 15 from the line for the game.

Shielteal Watah posted a game-high 22 points, Kirsten Tuttle tacked on 13 and Kya Nelson had 10 points for the No. 15-ranked Lady Lions (4-1).

After Saturday’s game against Cascade Christian, Sherman (1-2) hosts Yakama Tribal at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a non-league matchup in Moro.