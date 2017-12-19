Basketball without boundaries

Monday night at Kurtz Gym, the sport of basketball saw no boundaries.

In a showcase evening of boys and girls basketball, The Dalles High School hosted an Australian Traveling team in three exhibition games, where the scores did not matter – the primary theme of the night was on bonding over athletics, along with fellowship, friendship and creating lasting bonds.

Carey Baptist Grammar School athletic director Paul Jepson called The Dalles the most hospitable during his teams’ six-game tour, spanning California and Oregon.

“That’s what it is all about,” Jepson said. “I think what I noticed is that the kids here were not only supporting their team, but they were supporting our team too. That really stood out to me more than anything. Regardless of the score, it was the spirit and camaraderie that I saw from the kids and the players that made the biggest difference. That is a real credit to this school and the community.”

All day Monday, students from The Dalles and from the Australian team toured the campus together, talked about the cultures.

Well-traveled himself, The Dalles boys’ basketball coach Nathan Morris said it was good for The Dalles students to embrace that dynamic of new experiences and how life-changing they can be.

“Anytime that you can meet somebody from a different background, it is a positive thing, because you can always learn something from them,” Morris said. “We had a cool thing where we had their kids touring around with us today, going to classes, eating dinner together and spending quality time with each other. I think it is a great thing for our kids to have their world broadened and their horizons changed a little bit.”

Many of the players, coaches and some parents stayed in the homes of host families for the evening, sharing stories and experiences they will never forget.

Freshman Alexandra Condilis spent time with her team in California and visited Disneyland and the Golden Gate Bridge, but the visit to Oregon was just as memorable.

“I really love it here. Everyone is really friendly, and it is a good community,” Condilis said. “It is so great to see everyone come together, everyone has treated us nice and the city is just really beautiful.”

When presented with the opportunity to take part in this program, Condilis jumped at the chance, saying she had always been fascinated by visiting the United States and soaking in as much as she could.

There are plans to make the trip again during her junior year and she is flirting with the possibility of attending college in the United States.

After the daylong visit, she was humbled by the notion of being part of a rewarding program, adding that the friends she has made will be in her life for years.

“I think this program is very important because if we didn’t have this, we wouldn’t make the friendships that we have made tonight,” Condilis said. “I think it also a really good bonding experience as well as coming out here and playing with this team. We are all really close. This tour has brought us even closer, because everyone is bonding over the same sport, which is so amazing. We can all have fun and play our game. We have developed so many good, strong friendships on this trip, so I am thankful to have been here.”

The Dalles athlete Kilee Hoylman is hoping that one day she will be able to travel to Australia.

Some kids from across the Gorge never leave their own back yard, so an opportunity to see the rest of the world would be tremendous opportunity for any student-athlete down the road.

Hoylman has long been captivated by the Australian culture.

“I would love that. We should definitely find a way for us to do it,” Hoylman said.

“It would be a super-fun experience, because it is more than just basketball, it is about life experience and meeting new people from around the world. You don’t get those opportunities very often, so that would be a great thing for all of us to get that chance one day.”