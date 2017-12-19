Chenowith principal on leave since fall

Chenowith Elementary School Principal Anne Shull has been on paid administrative leave since Sept. 26 pending an investigation of bullying complaints filed by three former employees.

Shull spoke to the Chronicle about the complaint, and also provided a copy of the complaint against her, which was filed June 14.

The complaint alleges Shull targeted individuals for ongoing bullying, and each targeted employee left the school. It alleges that, in 2016-17, Shull fabricated one teacher’s overall evaluation to make it worse than individual scores warranted, and that Shull also fabricated calls to the school district and police alleging another teacher abused a special needs student.

Shull said, “I feel this is retaliation for this teacher needing to resign, and retaliation from the other teacher because I reported what I saw [to police].”

The complaint said Shull targeted those two teachers “with particular zeal.” Both left the school. The third complaint was from 2009 by an employee who had long since left the school.

Regarding the complaint made to police, the complaint alleges that, after police determined Shull’s account to “not to be accurate or credible,” the teacher returned to work. The teacher later left to work in another building in the school district.

Shull said the student she alleges was abused was “non-verbalish” and could not provide an account to police.

“I’m a good principal and I have constructed a very good staff and our data shows what we are doing is working,” she said. “This was going to be the thrive year.”

The state rates schools from one to five, with one being the lowest. Chenowith received a one rating several years ago, but was steadily making improvements. Shull said internal data showed the school is on target to get a four rating. The state has not given ratings the last two years as federal laws are changing.

Shull said teachers, students and staff miss her and she’s been told the school is not running well in her absence.

She said of being banned from school grounds after being told she was on paid leave, “It’s been devastating. I didn’t get to see the school play because I’m not allowed on school grounds.”

She feels internal processes for airing complaints weren’t utilized, but the teachers instead took a “very adverse way to get their point across.”

Teacher evaluation

Regarding the teacher evaluation, the complaint alleges Shull reviewed the teacher six times in nine categories, and when averaged, the scores should have been at a basic to proficient level. Instead, the teacher was rated unsatisfactory.



“She just straightforward falsified the performance” of the teacher, the complaint alleges. Shull is also accused of trying to justify the lowered marks by things unrelated to the

classroom, such as how the kids behaved on the playground or in the copy machine room.

The teacher declined to comment for this story. The union representative who filed the complaint, Alan Moore, also declined to comment. He indicated he would advise the other two teachers not to comment if the Chronicle approached them. The Chronicle did not reach out to those teachers.

Shull said her remedial work with that teacher —who was still in the three-year probationary period— was supported by teachers in leadership at the school, and was warranted by data showing lower than expected student achievement levels in that teacher’s classroom relative to other classrooms in that grade.

She said she has a conversation with teachers whose students aren’t showing the expected trajectory, saying, “how are we going to accelerate their growth?”

She said, “some teachers take that opportunity to improve and some teachers opt to resign.”

She said, “It’s non-threatening. The data’s the data. It’s how the kids are performing.” She said some teachers make excuses, saying students are lazy or don’t know how to read. The top indicator of student success is the ability of the teacher, Shull said. “So if I have a teacher who is diminishing their skill, ‘I can’t teach that kid because he’s lazy, I can’t motivate that child because they don’t know how to read,’ that is an uncoachable teacher.”

Other issues

The complaint said the bullying of the teacher who received a poor evaluation began on the first training day of the school year, alleging Shull threw a book at the teacher and yelled at her.

The complaint said the teacher had misread an email and hadn’t gone to the district office to pick up a copy of the book, so Shull “greeted” the teacher outside the training location by throwing the book at her.

The exchange was notable, the complaint alleged, because it was the first interaction between the two after the teacher’s mother had passed away a few weeks prior.

Throughout the school year, the teacher was subject to “public negative comments, excessive scrutiny, captive audience meetings of up to 90 minutes” and “falsification of records to paint [the teacher] in as negative a light as possible,” the complaint alleged. The teacher was “treated for anxiety, insomnia and migraine headaches brought on by the stress caused by Ms. Shull’s bullying.”

The complaint cited one meeting that was set for 30 minutes but went 90, leaving the teacher’s class uncovered for part of that time. In the meeting, Shull threatened her employment and licensure. At one point, the complaint alleges Shull told her, “I should have gotten you fired last year and reported you to TSPC [Teacher Standards and Practices Commission].”

The complaint said Shull left copies of the teacher’s evaluation in the copy room, and twice said, with others present, something to the effect of, “That was a great lesson, so much better than anything I’ve seen from you this year.”

Police called

On the teacher Shull reported to police, the complaint alleged the teacher worked with special needs children, and one was having such an outburst that she called for help.

Shull responded to the classroom. The complaint said the teacher was cradling the back of the youth’s head so he couldn’t bang it backwards against the wall. “Ms. Shull subsequently accused [the teacher] of assaulting the student by slamming his head forward onto his desk.”

The teacher was put on administrative leave and investigated by the district and police, and was cleared by both. The teacher is quoted in the complaint saying the accusation was “absolutely false. Anne Shull fabricated the whole story as she does repeatedly. Nothing happened to Anne Shull for falsely accusing me of harming a student, yet I have to write ‘yes’ that a claim has been filed against me whenever I file for renewal of my teaching license.”

Shull said the child in this instance was effectively non-verbal. Under Oregon law, if there are no marks on the body and the person can’t articulate that something happened, then no crime is deemed committed, she said.

“The police determined no crime was committed, so the district determined that it didn’t happen then, so it was my word against the teacher’s word. I saw it happen, I’m not sure what I would possibly have to gain from fabricating that type of story.”

Shull said she saw adults restraining a kid, while three students pounded desks saying “We hate you” and she saw another adult videotaping it.

The parent of the child filed a complaint with the district. District Superintendent Candy Armstrong said via email, “The resolution included things that could be improved through professional development training for staff and administrators. Also a review of our district board policies and procedural directives and manuals.”

Shull said the steps she’d taken with the two teachers were done with the district’s guidance and knowledge. “I haven’t done anything rogue.”

She said one teacher in the complaint never came to her with concerns, while another teacher did, and Shull felt those concerns were addressed in that teacher’s favor.

“I am super open and I am fine with directness and if people come to me and say, ‘Hey, you offended me,’” she would respond that that wasn’t her intent and she would apologize.

Shocked by leave

Shull said people are shocked she’s been put on leave “for this. They are like, ‘this is the most incredibly bizarre thing we have seen,’ so I don’t know. Maybe they’re worried I’ll bully people.”

Armstrong said in a November email that Shull was placed on leave pending an investigation by an independent third party. “This is standard for any situation involving an employee investigation, and should not be seen as reflecting any preconceived outcome of the investigation,” Armstrong said.

She said it was an ongoing personnel matter and she didn’t know when it would be resolved.

Shull said she is admired by her staff, the students and parents. Of staff, she said, “They love coming to work, they love working at Chenowith, they love having me as a boss, they feel collaborative and listened to and successful. I don’t know what is going on, it is insane.”

Shull said an anonymous staff survey turned up only one negative review.

She said when a picture of her on a state advisory council was posted “somebody took a marker and crossed my face out, but I’m the bully.”

The one negative staff review said Shull “was a whore and dressed inappropriately. Yes, they used that word.”

Third complaint

On the third complaint filed against her, the complaint alleges Shull got so mad at a teacher who called an ambulance for a child who had a health emergency that Shull “yelled at [the teacher] in front of students, staff, a parent and paramedics in a manner that caused her spit to fly in the face of [the teacher.]”

The complaint alleges Shull pointed a finger at the teacher and said words to the effect of “I’m going to get rid of you. I’m through with you. It’s dangerous. You don’t follow protocol.”

Shull said she doesn’t even remember the alleged incident. “The allegation was I screamed at her so viciously that spit came out of my mouth and flew on her face. And I’m like, really? It did? It was so long ago. I don’t get mad like that, so that would be a tough one. But ok.”

The complaint alleges that the teacher in that instance was following protocol. “Ms. Shull was completely wrong about the substance as [the teacher] and her team had correctly followed the protocol in a stressful situation dealing with a very ill child.”

The complaint alleged teachers had been fearful of filing complaints against Shull “because of valid concerns” she would retaliate.

The complaint also alleged Shull repeatedly brought up in staff meetings a story about a parent who told Shull their student couldn’t focus because a teacher was well-endowed.

“This story has become an ongoing point of reference for Ms. Shull with employees left in an uncomfortable situation where an obviously inappropriate comment by a person in authority is repeated in an ongoing manner.”

The complaint said it was “particularly demeaning and embarrassing to the staff member involved and arguably constituted sexual harassment. This type of body shaming has no place in a school environment.”

Shull said the complaint was made in June and the investigation could have gotten underway over the summer.

“Yet I was allowed to start the school year and do all the hard work to get the school started, up and going. We were starting on such an amazing, positive note, we had such amazing energy.”

Armstrong said, “Most of our staff do not work in the district during the summer and so it was decided to wait until staff returned.”