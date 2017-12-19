Crosstalk: Are we smarter than our phones?

My distaste for cellular phones is long standing, and I have never hesitated to argue that yes, we are all of us smarter than our “smart” phones. Absolutely no question.

But I’m beginning to have my doubts.

I recently was forced to upgrade from my very first cellular phone, an Apple iphone 4, because it had lost its mind and was no longer responding to the on/off button despite the repeated thumps, jabs, bangs and hits that I had been using to “wake it up” in the morning or shut it off at night.

I had intended to get the closest match in terms of screen size and cellular stupidity, but was lured by the salesman’s assurance that the newest phone, I believe it was an 8, incorporated significant improvements to the camera.

Now, I don’t often use a cell phone as a camera, but when I do I need a pretty good image.

My old phone did surprisingly well, given its diminutive lens, microscopic image sensor and complete lack of any controls.

Surprisingly, I enjoyed using my phone’s camera for just that reason: After 30 years of building my technical expertise as a newspaper photographer, it was refreshing to use a camera that I couldn’t adjust or manipulate settings on even if I wanted to.

It did what it did, and if it didn’t work that was that. No adjusting lenses, poring through menus or synchronizing flashes.

No photographer can resist a better camera, however, so I went with the newest phone.

That is one of the reasons I am beginning to question my intelligence, as compared to that of the “smart phone.”

Yes, the camera has indeed improved. It lets you lock and adjust exposure, shoot panoramas and even has a self-timer. Even more impressive is its video capabilities: I didn’t have to install a third-party video “app” to remove the “jitter” of hand-held video, and the “high speed” or “slow motion” feature was impressive as well.

Great camera.

But when I dialed my first call, it went like this:

“Hello?”

“Hi, it’s me. I was just calling to see how my new ‘smart phone’ works.”

“Hello? Are you there? I can’t hear you.”

“HI, I’M TESTING OUT MY NEW PHONE,” I shouted.

“What?”

Eventually I figured out that if I held the phone with the speaker at my ear, the microphone extended so far beyond my chin that I could not be heard. If I spoke into the microphone, the speaker was up by my temple.

So now I just text people.

The other reason I am beginning to question our intelligence in relation to our “smart” phones is the shear stupidity of allowing a very wealthy corporation to monitor us, hold our “wallet” and manage our “health,” all from applications which cannot be deleted. I tried, and not only can I not delete them, they continue to inform me that Siri is here to help, and has all sorts of suggestions; I am not using voice control; and my wallet is empty.

My phone also assures me “Going to bed and waking up at the same times every day are keys to healthy sleep,” and that “Bedtime can help.”

Good grief.

How much of my life is being monitored I don’t know, but unlike my old phone, which played dead until I smacked its “on/off” button against a solid object a few times, this phone wakes up at the slightest hint of life, or none at all. And I think it goes out alone at night like a wayward teenager.

Of course, I could just power it off when I don’t need it. Will I? Yes, if I’m truly am smarter than my “smart” phone.

— Mark Gibson