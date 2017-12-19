Letter to the Editor: Displeasure with D21

To the editor:

I'm writing to register my displeasure with the NWCSD21. I am a parent of a Chenowith Elementary student. It's come to my attention that our principal, Anne Shull, has been placed on leave since shortly after the beginning of the school year. First of all, as a parent, I feel we should have been notified that this was happening. Secondly, we have no idea what has happened to require such a drastic decision. I realize it's a personnel issue and there are confidentiality issues to be considered, but Mrs. Shull was and is an important part of our education team and her absence has had a direct effect on our students.

The teachers seem to be under a virtual gag order and unable to discuss the situation. Nature abhors a vacuum so in the absence of any concrete information, rumors will fly. If those rumors are true, parents have the right to know. If they are not, they could be doing irreparable damage to an innocent person's reputation. I just left a school board meeting where it was not discussed and the time for comment from the audience seems to have been skipped. We, as parents, deserve to know what is happening at our school. Our children deserve consistency. They are the ones who are truly suffering for the district's lack of openness and transparency.

Jackie Deckard

The Dalles