Letter to the Editor: The future is bright

To the editor:

This letter to the editor is about opportunity, about Oregon, about positive Oregon politics. It’s about a candidate for Governor who is making waves. A candidate who offers you solid pragmatic opportunity without the far left’s hide and seek politics of irrational tax programs that make our lives expensive, restrict growth, offers highly expensive but poor education for our children, that turns our cities into vagrant slums full of drugs and needles.

This is letter is about Sam Carpenter, a successful pro-life businessman who believes that government should be about structure in society, about law and order, about affordable education of our children and about solid rational stewardship of our natural resources. Sam is all about policies that help Oregonians enjoy public property, fishing, hunting, and camping outdoors. Sam is about solid job creation for all Oregonians. Sam is a business turnaround expert who is anxious to Make Oregon Great Again.

Sam is also about bringing all of Oregon’s legislature into the bright lights of Christmas, out of the depressing shadows of taxation, back- room regulation and hidden intimidation. The Oregon Trifecta Program is Sam’s push to help bring the Oregon House and Senate back into Republican Leadership. Sam is all about transparency in government, something we haven’t had since progressive far-left leadership took over. Look up Sam in his web site… makeoregongreatagain.com and on Facebook (“Sam Carpenter for Oregon”) I wish I had more space to get more specific, but that will come with time. Have a great Christmas and the new year will be a joyous celebration of great ppportunity for all Oregonians!

Jack Hay

The Dalles