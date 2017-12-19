Letter to the Editor: Walden serves self

To the editor:

There should be no more question as to who Congressman Greg Walden truly serves: Himself. As chairman of the Committee on Energy and Commerce, he co-wrote the letter sent to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai supporting the plan to repeal net neutrality. Coincidentally, Walden has also received more money over the years from the telecom industry than any other member of the House of Representatives; $1,605,986 to be exact. The data was compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics. Thanks to Walden and the Trump administration, you can expect to pay more and get less service from your internet service provider.

Tracie Hornung

Parkdale