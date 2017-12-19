Lyle picks up win over SWC

South Wasco County was held without a first-quarter field goal and outscored 44-26 in the second half by the Lyle Cougars in a 79-32 loss Monday in non-league boys’ basketball action from Maupin.

Garrett Olson scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Redsides, who made 10 field goals, three 3-pointers, and shot 9 of 20 from the line.

Tanner Davis added seven points, Kal bailey had four and Tuff Wilson dropped two points.

Lyle totaled 30 field goals, three 3-pointers and went 6 of 10 on free throws, as Kurtis Billette led the way with 20 points and both Zach Miller and Brandon Montoya finished with 10 points each.

“We just take parts of the game we know that we can ultimately control maybe a little better down the road and we use those learning experiences,” said SWC head coach Jim Hull. “We will focus on things like that and how we can continue to convert and look at things that we can improve such as things like turnovers, ball control, free throw shooting and move on to the next game. We can’t dwell on a loss.”

SWC (1-5 overall) hosts Country Christian at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.