Rangers misfire on their chances for a victory

DUFUR – The Dufur Rangers missed two layups and had a turnover in the final seconds in a 49-48 loss to Perrydale Saturday.

Of their eight contests, three of the five losses, Dufur has enjoyed second-half leads, only to lose.

“We have only had one or two games this season, where we were beaten by a good amount,” said senior post Curtis Crawford. “They have all been pretty close, but we just haven’t been able to finish in a few of them. Part of that is leadership. That is my fault. We were up by eight points and I turned the ball over twice because I was in a hurry. There is no need for that. There is no need to be in a hurry, otherwise, we probably would have won the game.”

Dufur trailed 25-23 at halftime, but used a 13-10 third-quarter run to go out in front, 36-35 entering the fourth period.

Perrydale outscored Dufur 14-12 in the final quarter.

Anson Jim led the Rangers with nine points, Tabor McLaughlin added eight and both Derek Frakes and Crawford ended up with six points, as Dufur totaled 20 field goals, one 3-pointer and shot 7 of 10 from the line.

“We have improved a lot,” said Dufur coach Ron Townsend. “I think we will continue to improve. This is the first weekend that we have had a full squad. We are working those guys in shape and back into a rotation. We still got to figure out how to use everybody. This weekend, I thought we came closer to do doing that. Once we get all that figured out, I am pleased with where we are going and the progress that we are making. We still have some execution things, but we will get better at that.”

Dufur (3-5 overall) heads to White Salmon, Wash. for a non-league hoops contest set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.