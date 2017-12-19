For the Record for December 19, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday December 19, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

December 15, 3:14 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1800 block of West 2nd Street. One driver was cited and one vehicle was towed. A report was taken.

December 15, 3:18 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1200 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

December 16, 2:03 p.m. – Single vehicle, unknown injury crash, Mosier. Caller reported the crash but advised it didn’t appear a driver was around the vehicle and he was not sure when the crash occurred. A report was taken.

December 17, 12:46 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Mosier. Jaime Javier Martinez, 26, The Dalles, was arrested and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

December 15, 3:22 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 111. Driver of one vehicle fell asleep at the wheel causing him to side swipe another vehicle. Trooper assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

December 15, 10:16 a.m. – Crew responded to the 500 block of East 3rd Street on a report of a fire alarm. Contact was made with staff who stated they were having issues with the alarm. No problem was found and units returned to quarters.

December 15, 10:54 a.m. – Crew responded to Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 85 on a report of smoke in the area. A warming fire was found and no problem was found.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Friday, 12 on Saturday, and two on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Jesus Ramirez Sabino, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a local warrant for probation violation.

Police responded to the 2200 block of West 13th Street Friday afternoon on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A burglary report was taken Friday afternoon from the 2200 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported his home was broken into.

A criminal mischief report was taken Friday afternoon from the 700 block of Richland Court.

An assault report was taken Friday evening from the 200 block of East 3rd Street after a victim reported a male suspect punched him in the face. Victim declined medical assistance. The incident is under investigation.

Maria Murillo, 21, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop near East 7th and Federal streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Police responded to the 500 block of West 11th Street Saturday morning after a caller reported two dogs were roaming the area.

The dogs were located and returned to the owner. A report was taken and will be forwarded to animal control for follow-up.

Police responded to the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street Saturday afternoon after an employee reported a local transient came into the business and fled the store with unpaid merchandise. The suspect was located and cited and released for third-degree theft. He was also trespassed from the business.

A death report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 500 block of East 8th Street.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Saturday evening from the 2700 block of West 7th Street. Victim reported his sister stole his pickup. The vehicle was later located and the suspect thought their mother owned the truck and she was running errands with the mother. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 700 block of Richland Court Saturday evening after a victim reported a male suspect barged into his home and began punching him in the face. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Kaleb D. West, 21, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop near West 1st and Union streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and carrying a concealed weapon.

A theft report was taken Sunday morning from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported a female suspect stole money out of his wallet.

A burglary report was taken Sunday morning from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfleter Way after staff reported their maintenance shed was broken into.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday morning from the 200 block of East 2nd Street after staff reported a lottery machine was damaged.

Police responded to West 7th and Myrtle streets Sunday afternoon after a caller found a toddler wandering the area alone. The child was located and returned to the mother. An informational report was taken.

Police responded to the 1600 block of East 11th Street Sunday afternoon after a caller reported her juvenile son showed her a video of his friend with marijuana and a pipe. An informational report was taken.

A theft report was taken Sunday evening from the 500 block of West 8th Street after a victim reported her bicycle was stolen.

Keacan Craig Koops, 33, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning during a traffic stop near West 6th and Myrtle streets on a local warrant for probation violation.

Thomas Duane Lawson, 60, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 1300 block of Gordon Court and is accused of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Monday morning from the 800 block of East 2nd Street. The vehicle was towed.

A criminal mischief report was taken Monday afternoon from the 2200 block of West 14th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was keyed.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Blakely Drive Monday afternoon after a caller reported someone opened a cellphone account under her name. An informational report was taken.

Police responded to the 1500 block of West 1st Street Monday evening after staff reported a package came in that contained marijuana. The package was seized and a report was taken.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Old Dufur Road Monday evening on a report of a domestic disturbance. Contact was made by both subjects involved who were both intoxicated. Both had claimed they had been grabbed by the other and both had bruising on their arms. They parted ways for the evening and a report was taken.

Yvette Marie Black, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 2200 block of West 10th Street on a warrant for post-prison violations.

Alejandro Moreno, 26, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning in the 3600 block of West 8th Street and is accused of harassment and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Little Badger Campground Friday afternoon after a caller reported he came to check on a friend at his campsite and advised the friend had committed suicide. A death report was taken.

Chad Morgan Smith, 49, Dufur, was arrested early Saturday morning in Dufur and is accused of fourth-degree assault, harassment, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Deputy responded to the 3200 block of West 12th Street Sunday evening after a caller reported he picked up his son after a visit with his mother and the child said his mother’s boyfriend slammed a car door on the victim’s leg on purpose. An assault report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A burglary report was taken Monday morning from Maupin after a victim reported that someone broke into his home and stole some items.

Chance Widner, 28, Mosier, was arrested Monday evening in Mosier and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass, harassment, third-degree criminal mischief, and probation violation.

Oregon State Police

Trooper responded to the 2600 block of East 12th Street Friday evening after a local gun dealer reported a regular customer came into the business to have a firearm checked. The gun was reported stolen. Contact was made with the customer who stated he came in possession of the firearm through a trade while working in Nevada. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Gregory Thomas Lauer, 70, Eugene, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, exit 85 and is accused of providing false information to a police officer.

Phillip Jacob Allen Beauvalis, 28, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 80 and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Trooper responded to Condon Saturday evening after a caller reported a male suspect was urinating on vehicles. An informational report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Robert Michael Baumgarten, 42, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 78 on an out of state warrant.

An agency assist report was taken early Sunday morning from Mosier after assisting Wasco County with a crash investigation.

Regional Jail

Zachary Scott Wessel, 32, Wishram, Wash., was jailed Friday on a court commitment for probation violation.

Julie Starlynn Suppah, 25, Dallesport, Wash., was transported by Klickitat County and jailed Friday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Peter Thomas Sheridan, 62, Ocean Park, Wash., was jailed Monday on a Gilliam County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants. \