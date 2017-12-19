Sherman loses to 3A Cascade

Stepping up in class against 3A Cascade Christian in the championship round of the Holiday Hoops Classic, the Sherman Huskies could not get the bounces to go their way in a 55-49 loss Saturday in Klamath Falls.

Sherman had 19 field goals, six 3-pointers and went 5 of 7 from the line, as Treve Martin scored 15 points, added 13, Keenan Coles went off for four points and Luke Martin sank a 3-pointer.

Cascade had six players hit field goals, led by Tyler Cochran, who had 21 points, and Joel McLemore chipped in 16.

Sherman (4-1) hosts Yakama Tribal at 7 p.m. tonight.