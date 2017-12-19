0

Sherman loses to 3A Cascade

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Stepping up in class against 3A Cascade Christian in the championship round of the Holiday Hoops Classic, the Sherman Huskies could not get the bounces to go their way in a 55-49 loss Saturday in Klamath Falls.

Sherman had 19 field goals, six 3-pointers and went 5 of 7 from the line, as Treve Martin scored 15 points, added 13, Keenan Coles went off for four points and Luke Martin sank a 3-pointer.

Cascade had six players hit field goals, led by Tyler Cochran, who had 21 points, and Joel McLemore chipped in 16.

Sherman (4-1) hosts Yakama Tribal at 7 p.m. tonight.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)