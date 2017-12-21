Huskies can’t stop Yakama Tribal

MORO – There were several factors that hurt the Sherman Huskies in an 82-42 girls’ basketball setback at the hands of Yakama Tribal Tuesday in Moro.

“Poor shooting and turnovers cost us this game,” Sherman head coach Steve Bird said. “Yakama played hard with a very active press, which forced 27 turnovers, and there were several times where Yakama was allowed four or five shots a possession due to offensive rebounds from long shots.”

Before the Eagle onslaught took place, the Huskies battled to a 13-8 deficit through the opening period, with Lexi Grenvik and Sammie Lepinski scoring a field goal each and Desiree Winslow sinking four free throws.

After that, Sherman could only chalk up five field goals between the second and third quarters, four by sophomore post Jaelyn Justesen and one from Savanna Orendorff, as Yakama worked a 41-13 spurt for a 54-21 cushion.

In the fourth quarter, Orendorff rattled off two baskets, Winslow swished a 3-pointer, and the trio of Justesen, Lepinski and Bri McKinney added a basket each in an 11-point output.

Yakama Tribal, however, padded its lead with a 26-point fourth-quarter surge.

All told, the Huskies sank 13 field goals, one 3-pointer, and clanged 15 of 38 free throws.

In addition to her deep ball, Winslow posted a 9 of 16 effort from the line for a team-leading 12 points.

Justesen and Orendorff poured in 10 points apiece, McKinney and Lepinski each had four, and Grenvik tallied two points.

Nayha Mills paced the Eagles with 16 points, G’mewiin Mills followed with 13 and Jada Liulamaga added 12, as the team tallied 31 field goals, three 3-pointers and made good on 17 of 37 from the line.

Saturday, at the Holiday Hoops Classic in Klamath Falls, the Huskies hit on eight field goals, two 3-pointers and went 5 of 19 from the line in a 55-23 loss to 3A Cascade Christian.

That setback was preceded by an opening-round 64-33 loss to Hosanna Christian.

“It was not the greatest weekend, but I believe that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, although it seems dim now,” Bird said.

Hosanna’s Emily Stephens scored 10 first-quarter points to help her team jump ahead by a 28-19 halftime lead.

For the Huskies, Casper drained a pair of 3-pointers, Orendorff notched five points, Justesen had four, Grenvik hit a basket and Lepinski went 1 for 2 from the line.

Sherman unfortunately found the iron unkind in the second half with only one field goal, in the third quarter, by Justesen and she had a free throw in the fourth to account for the team’s four second-half points.

Justesen led the Huskies with seven points and eight rebounds, Casper, on limited duty, had six, Orendorff broke out with five points and five rebounds, and Lepinski added two points and five boards.

“We missed too many open looks at the rim, but this will improve,” Bird said.

Stephens tallied 16 points, Sophie Ferreira had 12, and Liz White reeled off 10 for the Lady Challengers, who totaled 22 field goals and shot 11 of 24 from the line.

The Huskies look to erase their four-game losing skid at the Optimist Christmas Classic Tournament from Dec. 27-29 in La Grande, with a contest set to begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 against Council, ID.

“I look forward to improved shooting from this team,” Bird said. “The effort has improved though and that’s a start.”