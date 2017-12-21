Letter to the Editor: Light displays

To the editor:

I would like to thank everyone who has put up Christmas lights downtown and throughout the city. I look forward each year to viewing the window displays of the various stores around town, and ever since I was 6 years old, and we moved from Cherry Heights to 16th Street, I have looked up to Scenic Drive to see the great big tree lit up with holiday lights. It has always signaled the start of the holiday season to me.

Lastly, I want to say thank you to those who have displayed some pretty cool nativity scenes. We mustn't forget the real reason for the season.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to everyone.

Courtney Kiser

The Dalles