Letter to the Editor: This River Town

To the editor:

Through winters blinding snow.

I see The Dalles far below.

And from this cliff on which I perch.

I know now I have come to the end of my search.

For here I shall remain.

Just another unknown name.

And from this perch, I slowly descend down.

Down into this river side town.

For here my home shall be.

Because here I am free.

Like those who came before to this place.

I can feel this town’s warm embrace.

As I begin to look around.

I see the kindness of this river side town.

For I have traveled both far and wide,

And I have crossed the great divide.

Searching for a place I can call home,

A place where I don’t feel alone.

Even if you come from afar,

They accept you for who you are.

So, to all I wish to share,

For this is a town that truly cares.

You don’t have to take it from me,

Come to The Dalles and you will see.

As you start to walk around,

The kindness that’s here in this river side town.

Carl Ackley

The Dalles