Letter to the Editor: Thanks, Klindt’s

To the editor:

Once again, Klindt's Booksellers has graciously tapped the generosity of the community to benefit literacy among the students of North Wasco County School District.

With the store's giving tree, our libraries and teachers were able to hang book wishes as ornaments that shoppers could then buy for the schools. We have been richly gifted this year. Thank you to the store's staff and owners and thank you to the many anonymous community members who were so kindly charitable with good books.

Jim Tindall

District Librarian

North Wasco County School District