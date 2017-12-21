Letter to the Editor: Why not stand?

To the editor:

Where have all the decent Republicans gone? I am a life long Democrat who has voted for Republicans who have exhibited genuine concern for the well-being of their constituents.

There were some I didn’t vote for, but later found them intelligent, reasonable and respectable representatives.

However, today’s Republicans are a different beast. They are cruel, greedy, ill-informed and, often times, just plain stupid. They show little concern for anybody beyond their wealthiest donors.

Under Trump, Republicans have shown disdain for the most basic of protections for our children and the environment they will inherit.

They care little about the fate of our laborers, working poor, women, the elderly, justice or democracy.

In display of Republican party “family values,” they voted to repeal healthcare while tearing parents from children to deport them.

They cut education funding while selling punishment for profit to private prisons. They have rescinded safety standards on railcars and in the work place and have rescinded consumer protections from the banking industry.

Republicans are working to gut protection of our public lands, allowing oil, coal and mining interests to despoil millions more acres, threatening our water quality and exacerbating climate change further.

As an added bonus, they are transferring cleanup costs to taxpayers while industry pays little in taxes.

The Republican tax plan, conjured behind closed doors and pushed by party loyalty, funnels billions to the 1 percent, while cutting services like sewage treatment, disaster response, scientific research, disease control, higher education and infrastructure for the rest of us.

Let’s not forget the specter of a ballooned deficit.

And, as if racism is not enough, these Republicans in all their unprincipled, well-financed party loyalty, chose to embrace child molester Roy Moore for senate.



Republicans want the dangerous pledge of ‘my party, my country, right or wrong’ to rule the day. I want a governing body that stands up for what’s right and stands against what is wrong.

Are there any decent Republicans left? If there are why aren’t they standing up?

Chris Connolly

White Salmon