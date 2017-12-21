Martin busts loose in Sherman’s blowout

MORO – Sherman head coach Gary Lewis had been patiently waiting for a scoring performance like Treve Martin put on Tuesday night against Yakama Tribal.

Martin scored a season-high 29 points, including 18 in the second half, to give the No. 2-ranked Huskies the scoring boost needed for a 74-57 triumph Tuesday in Moro.

“We knew going in that we had a size advantage in the post and we just felt like we needed to attack the rim,” Sherman head coach Gary Lewis said. “Treve did a pretty good job in the paint and he can shoot those perimeter shots as well, so that makes him very dangerous. In the last two or three games, we have seen him step his defense up, step his rebounding up and he was rewarded last night (Tuesday). We got him a lot of good looks.”

The Huskies (5-1 overall) had a balanced attack in the first frame with Luke Martin scoring four points, Treve putting in three, and Reese Blake, Keenan Coles and Makoa Whitaker adding a field goal each for a 14-10 lead.

In the second and third periods, Treve Martin rattled off 22 points and the Huskies padded their four-point lead with spurts of 16-9 and 19-15 to make the lead 49-34 entering the fourth period.

Yakama scored 19 fourth-quarter points, but Sherman had all the answers with 25 of its own, as Jacob Justesen tallied 11 points, 6 of 8 free throws and a two-pointer and a 3-pointer apiece, Coles dropped six, Treve Martin had four and both Whitaker and Luke Martin chipped in baskets.

Yakama Tribal, out of Toppenish, Wash., settled on 16 field goals, eight 3-pointers, and shot 15 of 19 on free throws.

Isiah Strom scored 22 points, Noah Pastrana notched eight, and the tandem of Bryce and Bryan Strom ended up with six points each.

The Huskies, who had their highest point total since an 83-52 romp over Grant Union, hit on 27 field goals, five 3-pointers, and converted 15 of 28 on free throw tries.

After Treve Martin, Justesen poured in 17 points, Coles went off for 12, and Luke Martin tallied 10.

Coming off a runner-up performance at the Holiday Hoops Classic last weekend, capped by a 55-49 loss to 3A Cascade Christian, Lewis had a three-pronged approach to getting his squad back to their winning ways, which were poise, discipline and execution, since he felt the players didn’t play up to their capabilities.

“We didn’t execute very well against Cascade, so going into this game, those were our three keys,” Lewis said. “We knew we were up against team that had great shooters and great speed, but we knew with our size advantage that we had to execute inside. For the most part, we did pretty well with that. I still think discipline, in terms of doing what we are supposed to be doing at all times, is something we have a little bit of work to do.”

With Big Sky Conference play slated to begin on Friday, Jan. 5 at South Wasco County, the Huskies have a three-day final preseason test at the Optimist Christmas Classic Tournament from Dec. 27-29 in La Grande.

The first game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 against Council, ID.

“We got a tough tournament next week,” Lewis said. “Our first game is against a tough Council team. We are expecting another dogfight against next week in La Grande. With that, we have three more tough ballgames, then we step into league. I like where we are at. We still got a lot of upside that we need to improve on. Hopefully, we keep pushing that way and get better every time we come out.”