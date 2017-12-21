0

Merry Tractor Christmas

Christmas decorations top jars of candy handed out as prizes following the Dufur Lighted Tractor Parade earlier this month. That event, and other traditions of agriculture families, are showcased in the winter edition of Farm & Ranch, inserted in today’s paper. Photo by Mark Gibson.

