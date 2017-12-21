Motion to dismiss ICE lawsuit denied

A judge has denied motions made by the Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility to dismiss a lawsuit by four citizens claiming NORCOR is violating state law by allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees to be held there. He did remove Wasco County as a defendant in the lawsuit.

A spokesperson in NORCOR attorney Will Carey’s office said they received the ruling from Wasco County Circuit Judge John Wolf Friday.



Plaintiffs claim the sanctuary law passed by the Oregon Legislature in 1987 prohibits state resources from being used to apprehend and detect people in the country illegally.

During last Thursday’s NORCOR board meeting, Carey explained the motion he filed was based on interpretation of that statute, saying the detainees are housed by contract with the Federal Marshal’s office, and they don’t detect or apprehend any of them. Carey’s spokesperson said they “remain optimistic” about the eventual outcome of the case.