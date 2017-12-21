No. 3 SWC slips past Lyle, Wash.

Abby Birman scored 12 points and Allie Noland tacked on nine to lead the No. 3-ranked South Wasco County Redsides to a 49-38 win over Lyle, Wash. Monday in a non-league girls’ basketball game played in Maupin.

In all six victories to start the season, SWC has held its opponents to 38 points or fewer, with an average victory of 22.5 points.

After giving up six first-half field goals and taking a 21-19 halftime lead, the Redsides clamped down defensively, allowing two third-quarter field goals in a game-changing 15-5 spurt to go ahead by a 36-24 margin.

All told, SWC (6-0 overall) rattled off 19 field goals, one 3-pointer and made 10 of 21 free throws.

Jada Myers notched eight points, Madisen Davis dropped six, Katy Delco added five and Kyrsten Sprouse managed four points.

Larissa McConville had a game-high 25 points, Shakira Kelly ended up with six and Vanessa Ordaz talled four points for the Lady Cougars, who hit 12 field goals, four 3-pointers, and went 10 of 21 on free throws.

SWC puts its unbeaten record on the line in a state-playoff preview at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon against No. 2 Country Christian (6-2).