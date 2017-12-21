Perrydale defense gets upper hand against Dufur

DUFUR – On a few occasions this season, the Dufur Rangers have faced some pressure and trap defenses, which have caused them some difficulties.

Freshman standout Zoe Hester says now as important of a time to work on attacking pressure because other teams have devised a game plan revolving around pressure defense in future games.

Saturday in the girls’ championship game at the Ranger Tournament, Perrydale hammered Dufur with a tough style of defense in its 51-34 victory.

“It is very important for us to learn how to play against pressure defenses, because right now, we kind of freak out whenever the other teams pressure us hard,” Hester said. “When you have that, we lose our focus a little bit and then we feel like we are going to turn the ball over. We just need to stay calm, make good passes and just get the ball up the court.”

Dufur stayed ahead of the pressure curve in the first half, taking a 19-18 lead and adding some scoring punch from six players, as Kayla Bailey had five points, and Alexus Outlaw and Jessica Brown scored four each to lead the way.

The Rangers racked up six second-half field goals, but the Pirates answered with a 33-15 run to put the game out of reach.

Sydney Lawrence paced Perrydale with 24 points, Sydney Perkins secured seven, and Alyssa Lax and Cody Lawrence contributed six points apiece.

The Pirates dropped 22 field goals, four 3-pointers and hit 3 of 13 free throws.

For Dufur, Bailey finished with 11 points, Brown and Kierstin White had six each, and both Alexus Outlaw and Raymona Meanus tallied four points, as the team posted 13 field goals, two 3-pointers and made 6 of 13 free throws.

Even with a roster of seven underclassmen, No. 19 Dufur (4-4 overall) has fared well under first-year basketball head coach Hollie Darden.

“I am really impressed with all of them,” Senior forward Chloe Beeson said. “They are working super-hard every time they come to practice. Even the upperclassmen. And I have seen so much improvement. You can tell that in every game we play, we are getting better in several areas.”

Up next, the Lady Rangers are set to host No. 12-ranked Pacific at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28.