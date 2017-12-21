For the Record for December 21, 2017

Thursday December 21, 2017

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 1700 block of West Sixth Street reported Wednesday morning that a highly intoxicated man was in the building causing a disturbance. He left and was later reported stumbling into windows a few blocks away. Police trespassed him from the first location. He threatened to punch the officer several times.

A caller in the 1100 block of West Second Street reported Wednesday morning that he was at a storage unit and two men, one with a machete, robbed him, taking his cell phone, a $500 amp and a bunch of tools from his storage unit. He was threatened with a beating or being shot. He said his mom knew them, but she was in jail. They said he would be back, and that he shouldn’t be there when they were. Report taken for robbery.

A caller in the 500 block of East Third Street reported Wednesday morning that a torch was stolen. Report taken.

A caller in the 3000 block of West Sixth Street reported Wednesday morning that squatters living in a shed and caller wanted them trespassed if found. Officer didn’t find anyone.

A caller in the 1200 block of West First Street reported Wednesday morning an ongoing issue with people breaking into the city public works facility, cutting the fence to sneak in. Report taken for property damage.

A caller in the 900 block of Mt. Hood reported Wednesday morning a hit and run occurred, with red paint transfer. No suspect information.

A caller at Highway 30 West and the exit 82 overpass reported a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. A female reported chest pains and right knee pain. Medics called and report taken.

A non-injury crash in a parking lot in the 1200 block of West Sixth was reported Wednesday morning. A person backed out of a parking stall into another vehicle. Police assisted with information exchange.

A caller in the 500 block of West 12th Street reported Wednesday afternoon that a youth hit his grandmother after she tried to get him to stop playing video games. The youth’s father had responded and was on scene. The video games were taken away.

Ryan Ortiz, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 1400 block of East Ninth and is accused of probation violation.

An officer ticketed a vehicle in the 400 block of East 11th Street Wednesday afternoon for being parked facing the wrong direction.

A caller in the 100 block of West 13th Street reported Wednesday afternoon that a man and woman were fighting. An officer found a woman outside screaming at a man who wouldn’t let her in due to her anger. Officer will attempt to contact landlord about nuisance issue of their ongoing fighting.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to reports of an injured deer on Highway 197 near Tygh Valley Road late Tuesday afternoon. Deer was hit by a car. Deputy located the car’s license plate and is keeping it at the sheriff’s office.

Deputy responded to an overturned car on Highway 197 near milepost 57 Tuesday evening. Man reported that he had been unconscious and was currently bleeding from the head. Says he was hitchhiking and the female driver was missing from the accident scene when he regained consciousness. Man admits that he has been drinking and he was taken to the hospital. A report was made.

Deputy responded to reports of a running car in a ditch in the 4000 block of Chenowith Road just after midnight on Tuesday. Car undamaged and away from the roadway, but could not be driven out of the ditch. Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.

A theft report was filed Wednesday morning concerning a theft by deception when a woman reported she paid a contractor $30,000 to build a pole barn that was never completed.

