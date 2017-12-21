Teen could be tried as adult for shooting

A 16-year-old male from The Dalles has been arrested for two Measure 11 offenses tied to the Dec. 9 shooting of another teen.

If a grand jury decides that he should be prosecuted, the suspect could be tried as an adult.

Charges have been dropped against Jordan Fus, 20, of The Dalles who initially confessed to pulling the trigger.

Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley said the suspect was taken into custody Tuesday for first-degree assault, second-degree assault (both M11), menacing, tampering with a witness and unlawful use of a weapon.

The suspect is currently lodged in a Multnomah County juvenile detention center. Measure 11 was a citizens' initiative passed in 1994. The law established mandatory minimum sentencing for a list of major crimes.

Nisley said the charges against the teen stem from the shooting of a 16-year-old male with an AR-15 rifle that resulted in injuries to the neck.

The victim is in a Portland hospital and is expected to live, said Nisley.

Fus was arrested at the scene in early December.

“During the investigation, it was determined that (name withheld) was the one who actually shot the victim, not Mr. Fus,” Nisley said.



“I appreciate the very hard work done by city police detectives Eric Mcnab and Austin Ell in trying to seek the truth in this case.”

Nisley said facts given by Fus did not bear out during closer examination. “False confessions do not work,” he said. “We don’t just take people’s word for it — we investigate.”

He said anyone with information about the incident that occurred in the 1500 block of Quinton Street about 2:32 p.m. Dec. 9 should call police at 541-296-2613.

Nisley said the grand jury will make a decision soon about whether the case will move forward.

On Friday, the grand jury is also expected to decide whether a murder case should be initiated against John William Dames, Sr., 76, for fatally shooting his son during a domestic dispute at the family home in Pine Grove. On Dec. 2, Dames, Sr., reported to the emergency dispatch center that he had killed his son.

He then reportedly put away his gun and waited for Wasco County Sheriff’s deputies to arrive.

Found dead at the scene was John William Dames, Jr., 40.

An autopsy performed the next day determined that he had died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Nisley said Dames, Jr., had alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

Dames, Sr., a Marine veteran and retired police officer, was treated for injuries at Mid-Columbia Medical Center before being transported to a care facility in another location.

Nisley said Dames, Sr., does not suffer from dementia or any known mental condition. The evidence gathered at the scene by the Major Crimes Team will be presented to the grand jury.