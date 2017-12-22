Bicycle Bonanza

Folks from Wasco County Landfill, The Dalles Disposal and Hood River Garbage built 56 bikes that will be given to charities throughout the Gorge and turned over to young riders.

Kevin Green, district manager of the landfill, said, “I want to say thank you to everyone who donated and built bikes, and to the charities that are helping us distribute these bikes.”

The assembly was Dec. 19 after bikes were purchased with employee and vendor donations. It is an annual event of the landfill, whose parent company, Waste Connections, conducts bike builds nationwide.