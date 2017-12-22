Riverhawks place ninth at Adrian Irwin Invite

Steven Preston and Michael Parrish racked up a combined seven victories, five by pin, to secure top-3 placings, and The Dalles wrestling team totaled 78 points for ninth place out of 15 teams at the two-day Adrian Irwin Memorial Invitational ending Saturday in Redmond.

Added to the records put up by Preston and Parrish, Glenn Breckterfield had two wins, JR Scott came out on top twice to secure sixth place, and Josiah Andersen ended up sixth.

“Michael and Steven did such a great job, and Josiah had the best meet of his career,” TD head coach Paul Beasley said. “Josiah just had an inspired performance in an incredibly-tough weight class. This was definitely our best tournament showing in several years.”

Tipping the scales at 145 pounds, Preston went 3-1 and scored 26 team points, and following an opening-round bye, started off with a second-round pinfall triumph against John Cole (Mountain View High School) to move into the quarterfinals.

Preston worked over Dominic Norquist (LaPine High School, finally picking up a second-round pin at the 3:26 mark for his semifinal berth, where he advanced on a forfeit win over Casey Resch (West Salem High School).

In the title match, Preston was pinned at 1:10 of the opening round versus Mike Potter (Ridgeview High School).

With Preston setting the tempo, Parrish had his mojo working in the heavyweight division with a team-high four wins, three on first-round pins, on his way to third-place honors.

After a bye, Parrish hits the mats with fervor and moved into the quarterfinals by pinning Martin Negrete (Culver) at 1:05 of the first round.

Parrish then had to finish six minutes before picking up a 10-6 decision over Jacob Lehnherr (Bend Senior High), for a semifinal showdown against Reed Sehorn-Hurst (Mountain View High School).

The undefeated Sehorn-Hurst (10-0 record) pinned Parrish with 22 seconds left in the second round (2:38).

Although faced with his first loss, Parrish won his consolation semifinal match over Lane Bays (Bend Senior High) at the 50-second mark of the opening round.

Now looking at a top 3 opportunity, Parrish had a rematch against Bend’s Lehnherr, but instead of a six-minute battle, Parrish needed only 33 seconds to score a pinfall victory.

Preston and Parrish had eye-opening efforts in their weight classes, and Scott appeared to be on his way to another solid 182-pound output with back-to-back pinfall wins and a semifinal berth.

Following a bye, Scott (10-3 record) put Anthony Lochner (Ridgeview High School) on his back at 1:02, and then he subdued Michael Winn (Burns Union High School) by pin at 47 seconds.

Facing an 11-2 Haakon Kjellesvik (Bend Senior High), Scott could not get the upper hand, as the Lava Bear grappler notched a major decision by a 16-5 margin.

Scott was forced to forfeit his final two bouts, and ended his tournament in sixth place.

At 132 pounds, Andersen vaulted into the quarterfinals after consecutive byes, and then locked horns with Colt Glaser (West Salem High School) in a slugfest that could only be settled in overtime.

Andersen had his arm raised in a sudden victory with a two-point takedown, 6-4.

Just two wins from a championship berth, Andersen could not get over the proverbial hump, losing by first-round pin against James Anderson (Bend Senior High) in 57 seconds.

In the consolation semifinals, Andersen lost to Aidan Johnson (Summit High School) lost by opening-round pin (1:28).

Fifth place was on the line in Andersen’s next session against Jackson Intlekofer (Bend Senior High) and the duo fought it out for six minutes, with Intlekofer inching ahead by a 6-3 decision.

Riding high off a consolation championship last week in La Grande, Breckterfield posted a two-in effort at 152 pounds.

The Riverhawk senior had a first-round bye, then put on a grappling clinic in a match opposite Imani Schaefer (Crane High School), where he cruised to a 12-3 major decision, which put him in the quarterfinals.

Breckterfield (6-4 record) faced undefeated Jorge Olivera (Culver) and the match lasted until the third round, when Olivera came through with a pin at the 4:42 mark.

Now in the consolation bracket, Breckterfield won by fall over John Taylor (Bend Senior High) at 1:50, but then he lost by third-round pin to Cyrus Tadjiki (Bend Senior High) in the third round (4:20).

Mountain View High School dominated tournament action with 431.5 points for a first-place trophy, nearly doubling runner-up Culver (294.5).

Nyssa (183.5), West Salem (172.0), Bend (161.5), Ridgeview (151.0), Burns (141.0), La Pine (110.0), The Dalles (78.0), and Madras (57.0) made up the top-10 teams in the standings.

In the 145-pound division, Andrew Richman (3-6 record) lost by an 18-0 technical fall to Mike Potter (Ridgeview High School), and after a consolation bye, Richman was pinned at 56 seconds of the opening round against John Cole (Mountain View High School).

Ophath Silaphath (5-9 record) lost both of his 160-pound matches, the first coming at the hands of Trentyn Tennant (LaPine High School) at 58 seconds.

After a consolation bye, Caleb Benson (Nyssa High School) secured a second-round pin just two seconds into action.

Mauricio Carrera (182 pounds) was pinned by Daniel Winters (Bend Senior High) at 1:52 of the first round in his opening match, and he had his tournament cut short on a second-round pin (4:35) by Austin McCoun (Summit High School).

At 182 pounds, Levi Krueger had two matches and two byes in his bracket, where he ended up taking a pinfall loss to Kyzer Piercey (Ridgeview High School) in 34 seconds, and then lost by another pin at the 59-second mark of the first round versus Joey Navarro (Culver).

The Dalles makes a trip to Pendleton for the two-day Rollin Schimmel Memorial Invite on Dec. 29-30 with a start of 5 p.m. Friday.