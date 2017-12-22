Final quarter thwarts Dufur’s comeback

A 15-12 third-quarter run rallied the Dufur Rangers from a 23-15 halftime deficit to within 35-30, but Columbia went on a 24-5 fourth-quarter run to pull away for a 59-35 victory in boys’ basketball action Thursday at White Salmon.

“We played pretty well through three quarters, and did some good things,” Dufur head coach Ron Townsend said. “The free throw disparity caught up with us in the fourth quarter, so the game was much closer than the final score indicates.”

For the game, Dufur sank 15 field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 4 of 13 from the free throw line, as Anson Jim led the way with eight points.

Curtis Crawford had seven points, Tanner Masterson and Daniel Radcliffe chipped in six apiece, Abraham Kilby added four and Tabor McLaughlin scored two points.

Columbia managed 20 field goals, a pair of deep balls, and converted on 15 of 22 on free throw tries.

The Rangers (3-6 overall) have two weeks off until a Big Sky Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, against Ione in Dufur, and then they head to Horizon Christian for a league tilt at 5:30 p.m. the following day.