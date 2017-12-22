Letter to the Editor: Intolerant path

To the editor:

I'm trying to figure out when intolerance trumps intolerance (no pun intended). A recent letter praises Mr. Trump, saying “God bless Donald Trump.” Do people that follow Jesus, God and such really buy into Trump's path?

Poking a stick into the hornets nest of the Middle East by declaring Jerusalem is the capitol of Israel? This guy builds walls, not bridges like Jesus. This guy is behind a pharmaceutical rip -off that makes prescription drugs here in the USA the most expensive in the world, denying people who can't afford them, just like Jesus would want.

Trump (and Walden) are dismantling a healthcare system that was offering healthcare to ALL Americans.

Trump is pulling back on national monuments in Utah, Oregon and Alaska, allowing his oil and gas buddies to rape pristine land for short term profits, just like Jesus would want.

Trump backed Roy Moore in Alabama even though there were numerous accusations that Moore sexually preyed on women, even underage women, Jesus is all about that?

And the icing on the cake is the proposed new tax plan (that Walden helped write) that will enrich the top 1 percent of the wealthiest Americans by taking from the middle class and giving to the rich while adding $1.5 trillion to our national debt in over 10 years for our younger Americans to enjoy down the road, just like Jesus or your tolerant God would want. All this just in time for Christmas!!! Remember, "Keep the Christ in Christmas!”

Stephen Curley

The Dalles