Letter to the Editor: Kindness counts

What ever happened to those days when macaroni necklaces and handprints on a card were priceless treasures? What ever happened to those silly skits we used to perform at Christmas time to make everyone laugh? Where has the laughter gone? What ever happened to sliding down the hills on cardboard and making snow ice cream? What ever happened to just being a kid, laughing, playing so carefree and just being silly? What ever happened to those days when $5 would buy a family of six a gift for Christmas? What ever happened to the true meaning of Christmas?

Life was so much simpler back then. Life has moved on so fast, we have become adults, we are much more serious now. Life just isn’t simple any more. We forgot how to be silly, carefree; skits don’t happen anymore, playing just doesn’t happen anymore.

One thing has never changed and that is the true meaning of Christmas and that is to celebrate the birth of Christ.

Christ is what we should be celebrating but, somehow, He gets lost in all the material gifts. We fight crowds and for parking spots.

Christmas is about love, peace, giving of ourselves to others, sharing and caring about others; not how many gifts we have under the tree and who can outdo the other with the best and biggest gift.

Christ is the biggest and best gift anyone could ever have or want. Do something kind and unselfish for someone this Christmas and see how you could change someone else’s life just by being kind. What can I do for you this Christmas season? Happy Birthday Jesus and Happy Holidays to everyone.

Cheryl Betschart

The Dalles