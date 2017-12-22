Olson’s career day lifts Redsides to 52-50 victory

MAUPIN – Garrett Olson played the entire game, double and triple teamed.

Although he was battling sickness and fighting through fatigue, he found the inner reserve to make the big plays when the bright lights were on, showing he was ready to be the big man on campus.

Olson scored a career-high 37 points and hit the eventual game-winning hook shot with 1.3 seconds left in regulation to lead South Wasco County to a 52-50 victory over Country Christian Thursday in Maupin.

“I think we did a really good job of not turning the ball over, making good passes down low and we made our shots when we needed to,” Olson said.

“It feels great to get this win. We all played together as a team and we are all improving.”

With less than two minutes left in the final period, the Redsides trailed by six points, at 50-44, but went to work on defense, forced Country into missed shots and turned the rebounds into a counter-attack.

Following a Country Christian missed free throw, Tanner Davis dribbled the ball up the floor and fired a pass to Olson for the basket to give SWC a 52-50 lead.

The Cougars called a timeout and tried to set up a desperation heave, but the ball never reached its mark, as the Redsides picked up their second win of the year in dramatic fashion.

“Our reaction down the stretch, getting the ball in to the low post and making some free throws made a huge difference,” SWC head coach Jim Hull said. “Even on the last play, they didn’t panic and that’s a good sign of growth. Instead of worrying about putting up a shot, we had enough time to run some offense and we let the offense present the right opportunity. It just shows their maturity coming out as the season has gone along.”

SWC (2-5 overall) hit on 20 field goals, three 3-pointers, and shot 9 of 16 from the line, 4 of 8 in the fourth quarter.

Kal Bailey scored seven points and grabbed five rebounds, Tuff Wilson tallied five points, three assists and five rebounds, and Ben Birman hit a 3-pointer, dished off three assists and pulled down three boards.

On the girls’ side, SWC trailed 37-27 midway through the fourth quarter, with possession, but No. 3-ranked Country Christian posted an 18-8 run for a 55-35 win over No. 2 South Wasco County.

Abby Birman had nine points, Allie Noland poured in eight and Katy Delco ended up with seven points for the Redsides, who suffered their first loss (6-1).

Mollie Lewandowski notched 15 points and Sarah Phillips tallied 14 to lead Country Christian (7-2).

Both SWC teams are in Helix next week for two games in two days, starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.