Citations issued in horse starvation case

The owners of two horses who were found starving in November have been cited for second degree animal neglect.

Edna and Joe Whitesell, 6240 Hwy 30, Rowena, were issued the citations on Dec. 15.

The horses were voluntarily surrendered by the Whitesells to Sound Equine Options, a Troutdale-based horse rescue.

Two other horses and five cows from the property were taken in by a local rancher.

Kim Mosiman, executive director of Sound Equine Options, said that the horses were both older, but were easily gaining weight, indicating lack of food was the issue.

Horse weight is measured on a scale of one to nine, with five being ideal, nine being “obese” and one being essentially a skeleton, Mosiman said.

A gelding was the worst off and was at a one on the scale, while the mare was about a two or two and a half.

The case is being handled for the Wasco County District Attorney’s office by a special prosecutor, Jake Kamins, who deals with animal abuse cases statewide. It is the first such position in the nation. He is based out of the Benton County District Attorney’s office.

In a press release when the animals were surrendered, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office said the Whitesells were cooperating in the investigation.

Two other horses found on the property in November were at a healthier weight, but Mosiman said that if horses aren’t fed separately, more dominant horses will push other horses away from food, especially if there isn’t much of it.

Wasco County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Scott Williams lauded the helpful work of Sound Equine Options. “They’re amazing,” he said. “They’re essential to help us because they’re specialized in animal, specifically horse, care.”

They help with education of horse owners on proper feeding and care, and they also remove animals if necessary, he said.

Kamins, the special prosecutor, said earlier that, in general, when people neglect animals, he’s seen a combination of lack of education about what horses require – “horses in particular are significantly more time consuming, significantly more complicated animals than say, a house cat” – and monetary issues.

He said people may not know that throughout Oregon there are organizations that help rescue horses and adopt them out to new families. “The state has such a big heart in terms of making sure our animals are treated well,” he said.

Last spring, a woman pleaded guilty to first-degree animal neglect after she starved two horses so severely one had to be put down.

She was sentenced to 100 hours of community service and was banned from owning animals for five years.