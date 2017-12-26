Crosstalk: Tackling a steep learning curve

In November 2017, I reached a milestone of sorts in that my earliest work at The Dalles Chronicle is surfacing once again as source materiel for Looking Back, a history feature that draws from issues of the Chronicle 20, 40, 60, 80 and 100 years ago.

It was a little startling to realize I've been working here that long, and while the scribe was transcribing one of the features entries for January 2018, I noticed a photograph on the front page that reminded me how times have changed since 1998.

It was a simple photograph of old cherry trees in the snow, a series of shapes. I was inspired by an old photograph by Oregon photographer Chet Atkinson of the same subject, also taken in The Dalles, of the same subject.

No location was given for Atkinson's photograph, but I was at the Cherry Heights road viewpoint overlooking town, which was also the subject of an Atkinson photograph from that time period.

I suspect we were photographing the same orchard: the trees were large and sprawling down a fairly steep slope, creating a photographic opportunity that was unusual to find.

Atkinson's black-and-white photograph was published in his autobiography. My black-and-white photograph was published on page one of the Chronicle.

Today, the old trees in that particular orchard are gone, replanted with young replacement trees. And black-and-white, page one photographs are also a thing of the past: We shifted to all color a couple of years later.

The scene from the viewpoint has changed as well, the loss of the aluminum plant to the west and the towering grain elevators downtown on First Street are just two of the changes that come to mind.

There were changes going on at the newspaper as well.

I was busy shifting our photographic system from one based on physical prints and pages to a digital system in which films were scanned and pages designed electronically, and the little Chronicle office east of the Civic Auditorium was soon to be moved to our current, significantly larger current office on Third Street.

Within a couple of years, photographic film no longer played a role at the Chronicle, front pages were always in color, and the newspaper was narrower by a couple of inches.

Yet the role of the paper as a newspaper of record has never changed, and that can be seen as you page back through the many issues in our archives.

Twenty, forty, even 100 years ago, the Chronicle went to press and was circulated to our readers, documenting our “now,” and giving future readers a chance to see and read what happened “then.”

That printed record will be no less important in the upcoming decade: Historians are even now puzzling over how to preserve some of the “digital only” information generated in the last decade and rapidly becoming lost to new protocols, devices and operating systems.

A historic “black hole” is developing, despite its being the “information age,” and the Chronicle will be one of the archives available as source material to a fascinating and tumultuous time.

The Chronicle continues to survive economic turmoil and the “disruption” of new technology because readers need to know and understand what is happening today, and how today's events will impact their tomorrow.

They need to get behind the scenes, up in the front row, and into the “weeds” of the news: and newspaper journalists are taking them there today just as they did in the past.

They leave behind them a paper record that stands as a source of information for those who come after as well: Those who want to understand who did what, as well as when, where, why and how.

— Mark Gibson